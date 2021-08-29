Left Menu

CPI (M) condemns remarks of Congress leader against Kerala CM

The CPI M on Sunday expressed strong protest against the alleged controversial remarks made by Kerala Congress Working President Kodikkunnil Suresh about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, and sought to know whether the party leadership endorsed the statement.Suresh on Saturday landed in soup by saying that if Vijayan were a renaissance leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:22 IST
CPI (M) condemns remarks of Congress leader against Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI (M) on Sunday expressed strong protest against the alleged controversial remarks made by Kerala Congress Working President Kodikkunnil Suresh about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, and sought to know whether the party leadership endorsed the statement.

Suresh on Saturday landed in soup by saying that if Vijayan were a renaissance leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit. The CPI (M), in a statement asked the Congress leaders to ''stop personal attacks'' against the Left leaders and said such statements were made to cover up the issues inside that party.

''Congress leaders are making baseless statements and constantly insulting CPI (M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The statements which cross all lines of decency shows the decline of the Congress party.Sonia Gandhi and the state leadership should make it clear whether they endorse the remarks made against the CM and his family, '' the communist party said in the statement.

It also said the Congress had earlier linked the chief minister and his family to the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage.

The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks made by Suresh, who is also a Lok Sabha member, with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan saying it was not the stand of the party.

During a dharna seeking CBI probe into an alleged SC / ST fund scam, Suresh had said the renaissance claimed by Vijayan was a 'farce' and alleged that he was ignoring the SC and ST community.

''He (Vijayan) claims to be a renaissance leader... I am not commenting on that. But if he were one such leader, he should have married his daughter off to a Dalit. That would have been renaissance. His renaissance is just a farce to remain in power, ''Suresh had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021