President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Janmashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and expressed hope the festival inspire people to assimilate the eternal values of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward.The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and expressed hope the festival inspire people to assimilate the eternal values of ''righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward''.

''The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna,'' he said. ''This festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. May this festival inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values,'' Kovind said.

In his message, the president has said, ''On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,'' according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

