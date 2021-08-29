Kejriwal in Jaipur to attend wellness camp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Jaipur on Sunday and will be spending 10 days at a wellness centre here, his office said.

He landed in Jaipur in the afternoon, and went straight to the Vipassana Sadhana Centre located in the Galtaji area here.

During his stay in the city, the Delhi chief minister will neither attend any political programme nor will he meet leaders or office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Kejriwal to Jaipur.

''I welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jaipur. Thank you for your good wishes and for enquiring about my health. I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

