Why 'so-called liberals' silent on Taliban's mistreatment of Afghani women, kids: BJP Mahila Morcha chief

BJPs Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday asked why Indias so-called liberal society has been silent over the issue of mistreatment of Afghanistans women and children by the Taliban in the name of religion.She was talking to reporters here.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:50 IST
BJP's Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday asked why India's ''so-called liberal society'' has been silent over the issue of mistreatment of Afghanistan's women and children by the Taliban in the name of religion.

She was talking to reporters here. ''By watching the videos coming out these days, we can find out how the Taliban is treating the women and children of Afghanistan in the name of religion. Why is the so-called liberal society (in India), which talks loudly about women's freedom and their rights, not raising its voice?'' she said. Srinivasan said that although law and order is a state subject, such people criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi when there is any incident against women in any part of the country.

''But as far as Taliban's mistreatment of Afghan women and children is concerned, every person in the so-called liberal society has kept their mouth shut,'' she said. She blamed international factors and the policies of the previous Congress government in the country for the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The crisis arising out of COVID-19 outbreak has also left a bad impact on the exchequer, but the government has continuously been providing ration and other help to the poor in this period of crisis, she said. Srinivasan, who is from Tamil Nadu, said that she was trying to learn Bhojpuri language along with Hindi with the help of party leaders.

The ruling party's women's wing chief was in Indore in connection with a meeting of the party organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

