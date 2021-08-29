Grassroots democracy has strengthened in J&K, people positively participated in local polls: Birla

Grassroots democracy has strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and people positively participated in local body elections, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said as he began his four-day visit to the union territory on Sunday.

The visit is part of a 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions'.

Addressing the media on his visit to the Kashmir Valley, Birla said this is a beautiful place and people here are known for their politeness and hospitality.

Replying to a question on the democratic processes in the union territory, he said, ''Democracy at the grassroots level has strengthened in the valley and the entire UT.'' ''People of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir have positively participated in the local body elections. More people have voted this time,'' he said.

The Speaker further said the higher percentage of voting in local body elections this time shows that the people have faith in democratic process and institutions.

Birla reached Srinagar on Sunday after concluding his three-day outreach exercise in Leh, where he visited Pangong Tso and interacted with panchayat leaders there.

He is scheduled to address panchayat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on August 31.

