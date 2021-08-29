Joined TMC to serve people, says former MLA Sikha Mitra

Former West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra and widow of late state Congress president Somen Mitra rejoined Trinamool Congress on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "I came here because Mamata Didi has called me. To do something big for the welfare of society, we have to choose a party whose aim is to serve people. TMC works for the welfare of people."

Slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party-led government she said, "BJP is a communal party. My country is a democratic country, I can not go to a party whose work is to divide people." The former MLA had resigned from her Chowringhee seat in 2014 citing growing differences with TMC.

After Mukul Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including MP Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee have voiced their criticism against the BJP. (ANI)

