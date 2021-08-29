Meeting of 'intellectuals' of particular caste being held for vested interest in UP: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said meetings of people from a particular caste are being organised in the name of gathering of ''intellectuals'' for vested interest, in an indirect reference to events held by the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Misra did not specifically mention the BSP in his remarks.

On July 23, the opposition BSP had started a campaign from Ayodhya aimed at the Brahmin community and has since held a series of meetings under the title 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan' (meeting of intellectual society).

Addressing an event here at the Sahkarita Bhavan organised by Vidvat Samiti (a social organisation), the former Union minister said, ''Of late, I am seeing that meetings of people from a particular caste are being held in the name of meeting of intellectual people. I feel that in the name of meeting of intellectuals, the name of Brahmins is being dragged in, and used for vested interest.'' He also said, ''I feel that attempts are also being made to belittle the specific caste. 'Brahmin' is not a caste, it is a culture in itself.'' In reference to the meetings, the Rajasthan governor said an ''attractive name'' is being used to realise vested interests.

Also speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said some opposition parties were holding such meetings only ahead of elections pointing indirectly to the BSP.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Misra 'Teni' and BJP leader Virendra Tiwari also attended the event.

