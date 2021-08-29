Left Menu

65.88 pc voter turnout in second phase of zila parishad, panchayat polls in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:31 IST
65.88 pc voter turnout in second phase of zila parishad, panchayat polls in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 65.88 per cent was recorded in the second phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Polling was held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi districts.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Jodhpur, where 77.02 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Aau panchayat samiti, the SEC said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said polling was held to elect 536 members of 28 panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishad members.

In the second phase of elections, 10 panchayat samiti members were elected unopposed.

Mehra said of the more than 25.60 lakh voters in the second phase, over 16.86 lakh exercised their franchise at 3,459 polling stations.

He said the third and final phase of the elections will be held on September 1. Votes for all three phases will be counted at district headquarters on September 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021