Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Jaipur to attend wellness camp

I wish you good health, he said in a tweet in Hindi. He is known to be a follower of Vipassana, a type of meditation.Prior to this, he has attended several Vipassana sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru.In 2016, Kejriwal had gone to Nagpur to practice Vipassana for 10 days.

File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Jaipur on Sunday and will be spending 10 days at a wellness centre here, his office said.

He landed in Jaipur in the afternoon and went straight to the Vipassana Sadhana Centre located in the Galtaji area here.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (Sunday) left for a 10 days Vipassana Sadhna,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Sunday morning.

During his stay in the city, Kejriwal will neither attend any political programme nor will he meet leaders or office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party, party sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Kejriwal to Jaipur.

''I welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jaipur. Thank you for your good wishes and for enquiring about my health. I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. This is not the first time when Kejriwal attended a Vipassana course for health benefits. He is known to be a follower of Vipassana, a type of meditation.

Prior to this, he has attended several Vipassana sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur and Bengaluru.

In 2016, Kejriwal had gone to Nagpur to practice Vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he had gone to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and also to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh for Vipassana sessions. In Kejriwal's absence, Deputy Chief Miniter Manish Sisodia will be carrying out his duties, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

