BJP govt committed to wellbeing of underprivileged, disabled: Jitendra Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the BJP-led central government has started far-reaching reforms for socio-economic wellbeing of the underprivileged and the disabled.

''Today we are working to raise the living standard of the underprivileged lot and bring new hope in their lives through a range of schemes,'' Singh told a function at Trintha in Reasi district.

Singh, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, said far-reaching reforms have been started by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for socio-economic wellbeing of the underprivileged classes and the Divyaangs.

''During the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government provided pension to the elderly and Divyaangs at their doorstep through postal service so that they do not face any problem amid the lockdown,'' he said.

The minister further said the central government has taken many initiatives for the empowerment of women.

He said the government has extended the benefits of pension to single women who live with widowed mother or alone and the divorced daughter of a widow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

