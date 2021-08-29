Left Menu

AAP takes out Tiranga Yatra in Agra; Sisodia slams UP govt over law and order, edu, healthcare

Besides Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders took part in the yatra.Interacting with reporters at the circuit house in Agra, Sisodia said, This government is failing to provide good education to the children of the poor, employment to the youth, and a good amount of crop to farmers. Because of unavailability of the beds in hospitals, a pregnant woman had to deliver a baby on road in this state.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:24 IST
AAP workers took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Sunday led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's law-and-order, education, healthcare and employment situation.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party plans to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Sisodia said his party would carry out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on September 14 and later in 403 assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh.

In Agra, the 'Tiranga Yatra' started from the GIC ground around 4 pm and ended at the Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place. Besides Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders took part in the yatra.

Interacting with reporters at the circuit house in Agra, Sisodia said, ''This government is failing to provide good education to the children of the poor, employment to the youth, and a good amount of crop to farmers.'' ''Because of unavailability of the beds in hospitals, a pregnant woman had to deliver a baby on road in this state. They feed salt and roti in mid-day meal and act against the reporter if they try to raise the issue.'' Sisodia was referring to a journalist booked in 2019 for allegedly doing the ''despicable work'' of maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in mid-day meal.

The journalist was, however, later given clean chit in the case.

''Even after 75 years of Independence, the government in Uttar Pradesh is operating by advertisement and suppression by the administration for raising questions.'' ''This useless government, which has damaged the pride and honour of the Tricolour, must be uprooted and that is the aim of the yatra,'' Sisodia said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the 'Tiranga Yatra' would be held in Noida on September 1. ''We will provide 300 units of free electricity in UP and equip government schools of the state with swimming pool, air-conditioned rooms and hockey ground etc if AAP comes to power in the state,'' he said.

''In every village, there should be facilities like the mohalla clinics of Delhi while women would get free rides in state-run buses,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

