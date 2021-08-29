Left Menu

US sticks with booster shot recommendation

The governments top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data.Dr. Anthony Fauci says theres no doubt in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.He indicated the administration remained focused on doing that in an expeditious and feasible way after the eight-month mark, with doses beginning the week of Sept.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:13 IST
US sticks with booster shot recommendation
  • Country:
  • United States

The government's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's “no doubt” in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

He indicated the administration remained focused on doing that in an “expeditious” and “feasible” way after the eight-month mark, with doses beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

President Joe Biden had suggested on Friday that his administration was considering whether to give booster shots as early as five months after vaccination, citing advice he received from the Israeli prime minister.

But on Sunday, Fauci said regarding the eight-month U.S. guidance, quote “We're not changing it, but we are very open to new data as it comes in. We're going to be very flexible about it.” Fauci spoke on ABC's “This Week,” CNN's “State of the Union” and NBC's “Meet the Press.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021