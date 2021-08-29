Left Menu

Salman Khurshid speaks to rail employees, rickshaw pullers to draft Cong manifesto for UP polls

The country is facing serious issues like unemployment and price rise, Shrinate said.Later, Khurshid spoke to rickshaw pullers and autorickshaw drivers while travelling in their vehicles and enquired about their problems.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:16 IST
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday met railway employees, coolies and rickshaw pullers and listened to their concerns in order to draft the party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next year.

In the morning, Khurshid along with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate met railway employees at NER employees association office. ''The country is facing serious issues like unemployment and price rise,'' Shrinate said.

Later, Khurshid spoke to rickshaw pullers and autorickshaw drivers while travelling in their vehicles and enquired about their problems. ''I got instructions from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet people so that the Congress party manifesto could be prepared. Issues of all sections of society will be incorporated in the manifesto,'' he said. In Lucknow, the Congress' training campaign for its office-bearers -- 'Prashikshan se Parakram' continued on Sunday.

UP Congress spokesperson Vikas Srivastava said this training programme has been completed in 42 districts of the state.

''As many as 700 training camps will be organised, and two lakh party office bearers will be trained. On Sunday, a training programme was held in Mainpuri, Banda, Muzaffarnagar, Chandauli, Amethi, Kasganj and Basti districts,'' Srivastava said.

