Jammu High Court Bar Association gets new body, M K Bhardwaj elected president

The Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association got a new body with advocate M K Bhardwaj elected as president on Sunday following an election that took place after a delay of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Mohinder Pal Singh Palli was elected as the vice president, Surjeet Singh Andotra as general secretary, Aditya Sharma as joint secretary and Amandeep Singh as treasurer.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 00:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mohinder Pal Singh (Palli) was elected as the vice president, Surjeet Singh Andotra as general secretary, Aditya Sharma as joint secretary and Amandeep Singh as treasurer. Announcing the results after nearly 10-hour-long counting at the High Court Complex here on Sunday night, returning officer Surinder Singh said a total of 15 candidates were in the fray, including four each for the posts of president and vice president.

The election was held at the High Court complex on Saturday and the counting of votes began around 1 PM on Sunday. Of the 1,591 members, 1,413 took part in the elections to elect the new body, Surinder Singh said. ''I along with my team will work for the welfare of the lawyers and the people of the Jammu region,'' Bhardwaj told reporters after his election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

