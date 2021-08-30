SPD candidate Scholz won televised election campaign debate - poll
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany's federal election on Sept. 26, a survey by pollster Forsa showed. The snap poll showed 36% of voters polled believed Scholz won, ahead of 30% for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25% for conservative Armin Laschet.
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany's federal election on Sept. 26, a survey by pollster Forsa showed.
The snap poll showed 36% of voters polled believed Scholz won, ahead of 30% for Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock and 25% for conservative Armin Laschet. Merkel, a conservative in power since 2005, plans to step down after the election.
