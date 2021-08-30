Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 367,911,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 439,428,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses delivered.

Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White House said. Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week's bombing outside Kabul's airport.

U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes has accused her former boyfriend, who was president of the blood-testing startup, of abusing her, court documents unsealed on Saturday showed, hinting at a possible defense strategy with jury selection in her fraud trial set to start next week. In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. That includes the period when the company claimed its technology could enable a wide array of medical tests with a few drops of blood.

Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a U.S. veteran's wife fled Afghanistan

Whipped by the Taliban and shoved from behind by other desperate Afghans, marriage certificate in hand, Sharifa Afzali thrust her cell phone at the U.S. soldier barring the Kabul airport gate. On the other end was her husband, a U.S. Army veteran in Oklahoma. "I told her, 'Hey, see if he'll talk to me on the phone.' I didn't think he would do it, but he did," said Hans Wright, who pleaded with the soldier to bend the rules for the visa-less woman he loves.

Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, governor says levees will hold

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, forcing those who did not flee to brace themselves for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades following Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago. Ida came ashore near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at 11:55 a.m. CDT (16:55 GMT), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Hurricane-strength winds extended 50 miles (80 km) out from Ida's eye, forcing New Orleans to suspend emergency medical services as the storm crawled northwest at 13 miles per hour (21 km per hour).

Over 500,000 people without power due to Hurricane Ida -Entergy Louisiana website

More than 500,000 people were without power in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida, Entergy Louisiana's website showed on Sunday. The energy company's outage map showed the number of affected customers at 541,606 as of 6:50 p.m. EDT (2250 GMT) on Sunday.

New Orleans homeless shelters scramble to bring in residents, facing storm and Covid surge

Alarmed aid workers raced to get New Orleans' homeless off the streets on Sunday ahead of fast-moving Hurricane Ida, a complicated, last-minute push made all the more difficult by a severe outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the state. At shelters, workers were giving masks to those brought in from the streets, while also checking temperatures and administering rapid COVID tests. Per 100,0000 people, Louisiana is seeing the nation's third-highest outbreak of the virus.

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN’s "State of the Union" program. "We've done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis" vaccinations.

As recall looms, California governor aims to galvanize Democrats

California Governor Gavin Newsom and his supporters are stepping up their fight against a Republican-backed recall with a barrage of door knocks, text messages and outreach to communities of color as opinion polls show the Democrat in danger of losing. The group Voto Latino exclusively told Reuters it plans to spend about $1 million ahead of the Sept. 14 recall vote to try to persuade 600,000 young Latinos to cast ballots for Newsom, highlighting his need to spur more enthusiasm among Black and Latino voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)