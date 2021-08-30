Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Sept 1

U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.

"This visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," the White House said.

