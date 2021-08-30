Modi greets people on Janmashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on this day, and Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country to mark this.
Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.'' PTI KR AQS AQS
