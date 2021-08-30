Left Menu

Vice president greets people on Janmashtami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 08:41 IST
Vice president greets people on Janmashtami
  • Country:
  • India

Extending greetings on Janmashtami, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness.

He also asked people to celebrate the festival in a modest way, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Janmashtami, Naidu observed, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation. ''Lord Krishna's eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind,'' he said, adding that on this auspicious day, ''let us all resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness''.

While Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, people need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the vice president said.

''May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country,'' he hoped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021