Tokyo Paralympics: President congratulates shooter Avani Lekhara for winning gold medal

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for bagging a gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics and said the country is elated by her stellar performance. "Another daughter of India makes us proud! Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at the Paralympics. India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolour flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics and said that it was possible due to her industrious nature and passion for shooting. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)