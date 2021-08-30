Japan ruling party policy chief decided not to run in leadership election -media

The policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hakubun Shimomura, who recently signalled his intention of running in the party leadership election, has decided not to do so, commercial broadcaster Nippon Television Network said on Monday.

The election, the winner of which is assured to be prime minister because of the party's dominant position in parliament, is set for Sept. 29.

