Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning bronze medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics.
Sundar captured bronze in Tokyo Paralympics with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
