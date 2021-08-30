India elated by your stellar performance: President to shooter Avani Lekhara

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics and said India is elated by her stellar performance.

Lekhara, aged 19, became the first Indian woman to achieve the feat, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at Tokyo.

''Another daughter of India makes us proud! Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at the Paralympics. India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolor flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat,'' Kovind tweeted.

The president also congratulated Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver in the discus throw, Devendra Jhajharia, and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze respectively in the javelin throw. ''Delighted to see our Paralympians bring more glory to the nation! Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in the discus throw, Devendra Jhajharia, and Sundar Singh Gurjar bags silver and bronze respectively in the javelin throw. Congratulations! Every Indian is celebrating your success,'' he said.

