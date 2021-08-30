Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a COVID-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday. His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine or whether he had been tested for the coronavirus.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-king-expected-name-new-pm-after-rulers-meet-2021-08-20 as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who had resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in parliament. He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)