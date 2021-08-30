Left Menu

Cong appoints Alexio Sequeira as Goa unit working president, Girish Chodankar to remain state chief

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the partys state unit, while Girish Chodankar will remain its president.Former chief minister Luizinho Falerio has been appointed chairperson of the election co-ordination committee and M K Shaikh its convenor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Goa assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the party's state unit, while Girish Chodankar will remain its president.

Former chief minister Luizinho Falerio has been appointed chairperson of the election coordination committee and M K Shaikh its convenor. Goa goes to polls early next year to elect its 40-member assembly and the Congress seeks to wrest control of the state from the BJP. ''Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has approved the proposal for the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the president, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), and Digambar Kamat as the CLP Leader of Goa,'' a statement issued by the party said.

''The Congress president has also appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the GPCC with immediate effect,'' it said.

Reginaldo Lourenco has been appointed chairperson of the campaign committee for the state, while Sangeetha Parab has been made its co-chairperson.

Francisco Sardinha has been made the chairperson of the finance committee and Pramoda Salgaocar is its co-chairperson, the statement said. Ramakant Khalap and Elvis Gomes have been made chairperson and co-chairperson of the manifesto committee, while Chandrakant Chodankar and Martha Saldanha have been appointed as chairperson and co-chairperson of the publicity committee of the GPCC, it said.

