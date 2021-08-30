Kerala Guv, CM extend wishes to people on Janmashtami

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended their wishes on the occasion of Janmashtami, the day when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.

At Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur where the occasion is celebrated with much pomp and splendour, this year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 500 devotees who booked darshan online would be allowed for worship, the Guruvayur Devaswom told PTI.

It also said that no special puja or event is being organised in view of the COVID restrictions.

The Governor took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the auspicious day.

''My best wishes to the people of Kerala on the occasion of #SreeKrishnaJayanti. Stories and songs on Lord Krishna’s life and message continue to guide us towards greater moral & spiritual development,'' he tweeted.

The Chief Minister posted his wishes on his Facebook page where he said, ''Sri Krishna Jayanti is a day of outreach, love and brotherhood during the pandemic. May this day bring the goodness of Krishna's concepts, sense of justice and kindness to the helpless to the hearts of the whole society. Happy Sri Krishna Jayanti to all.'' Later in the evening, Balagokulam - a forum for children organised by the Hindu Swayamasevak Sangh (HSS) - will be holding a 'shobha yatra' to celebrate the auspicious day.

HSS is a sister concern of RSS.

