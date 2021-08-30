Home Minister Amit Shah compliments Indian athletes' achievements at Paralympics

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:24 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Indian athletes who have won medals, including gold, at the Tokyo Paralympics and said the country salutes their passion.

The medal winners include shooter Avani Lekhara, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the sporting event.

''Many congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for making every Indian proud by winning the gold medal with her hardwork and excellent performance in Paralympics. The entire nation salutes your passion and dedication for raising the honour of the tricolour in the world,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also hailed Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning silver and bronze respectively in men's javelin throw.

''The nation is witnessing a historic morning… So proud of our athletes! Congratulations to @DevJhajharia and @SundarSGurjar for winning the silver medal and bronze medal respectively in men's javelin throw event in Paralympics,'' he tweeted.

Shah congratulated discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya too for winning a silver.

''Well done Yogesh Kathuniya! Congratulations on winning the silver medal in Paralympics. Nation rejoices your remarkable achievement,'' he said.

