Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Tokyo Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar S Gurjar and congratulated them for their outstanding performance in Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:57 IST
PM Modi speaks to Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar S Gurjar; congratulates them for winning medals at Tokyo Paralympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Tokyo Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar S Gurjar and congratulated them for their outstanding performance in Games. Sources informed that Prime Minister spoke to javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and appreciated his efforts at the Tokyo Paralympic games. He said, "Aap Maharana Pratap ki bhoomi se hain aur aap bhala phekte ja rahe hain...(You belong to the land of Maharana Pratap and you continue to throw javelin very well)."

The Prime Minister also spoke to javelin thrower Sundar S Gurjar and said, "Apne sundar kaam kar diya. (You performed well.)" Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage of Sri Lanka bagged gold in a very comprehensive manner by shattering the World Record with his monstrous throw of 67.79m. Notably, Cuba's Varona Gonzalez also clinched the continental record.

Earlier, the Prime Minister in a tweet congratulated both the players. "Superb performance by Devendra Jhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours," tweeted Prime Minister.

The tweet further read, "India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

