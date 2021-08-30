Left Menu

Two Congress leaders from UP resign from party, says loyal members being neglected

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:50 IST
Two Congress leaders from UP resign from party, says loyal members being neglected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) members from Uttar Pradesh have resigned from the party's primary membership, alleging that old and loyal Congress leaders are being neglected. Shailendra Singh and Rajesh Singh sent their resignation letters to the party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday. The two leaders said they had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi about their decision.

Targeting the UPCC president, Shailendra Singh told journalists on Monday that loyal and old-time Congresspersons have been neglected since Lallu took over and this is why dedicated leaders are quitting the party. He said he had informed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi about the situation in the party many times, but she did not take any step. In such a situation, he was left with no option but to resign from Congress, he added.

Shailendra Singh said in his resignation letter that he has been active in public service and Congress organization for the last 15 years. He is presently joint in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and a nominated member of the AICC. Rajesh Singh said he had been an active member of the Congress since his student days and had held various positions in the NSUI, Youth Congress, and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for the last 25 years.

He said in his letter that he was also an elected member of the AICC but was resigning because of the present environment of the Congress and the neglect of old Congress members.

Terming the allegations of the two leaders baseless, Congress state secretary and Allahabad in-charge Raghavendra Pratap Singh said work was being done to strengthen the Congress, right down to the 'Nyay panchayat' and booth level, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and Lallu.

District president of the party, Om Prakash Pandey, said both were having some dispute with the state leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021