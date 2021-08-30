Left Menu

Priyanka urges UP govt to take steps to prevent spread of 'viral fever', provide better treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:05 IST
Priyanka urges UP govt to take steps to prevent spread of 'viral fever', provide better treatment
Amid reports of multiple deaths due to ''viral fever'' in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the state government to take steps to stop the spread of the fever and make adequate arrangements for medical treatment of those affected.

Priyanka Gandhi said the news of the death of many people, including children, due to fever in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra, and other places of Uttar Pradesh is saddening.

''The Uttar Pradesh government should at once make efforts to stop the spread of this disease with the help of an alert health system. Arrangements should also be made for better treatment of the people affected by the disease,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had last week raised an alert about ''viral fever'' and directed health workers to particularly take note of people running a temperature.

Some western UP districts have witnessed a spike in cases of ''viral fever'' in recent days also leading to fatalities in some cases, according to reports.

