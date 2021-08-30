Left Menu

Sidhu faces protest by shopkeepers in his assembly constituency

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:19 IST
Sidhu faces protest by shopkeepers in his assembly constituency
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Amid a power tussle in Punjab Congress, state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu faced protest by some shopkeepers in his Amritsar (East) constituency on Monday when he had gone there to inaugurate a development project.

The protesting shopkeepers alleged that the Congress councilor of the area, who is considered close to Sidhu, has been putting pressure on them to vacate their shops and that the MLA refused to intervene in the matter despite repeated requests.

Some local Congress leaders said that the shopkeepers raised slogans against Sidhu, prompting him to leave the area soon after the inauguration of the renovated main gate of a temple on 100 Feet Road.

Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads over various issues and both the leaders have made statements targeting each other in the past.

