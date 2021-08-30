Punjab Congress leaders should focus on winning Assembly elections: Jaiveer Shergill

Referring to the ongoing rift between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday appealed to Congress leaders in Punjab to unite to counter the Opposition parties in the upcoming 2022 state Assembly elections. He further said that the main focus of every Congressman should be to win the state elections.

Shergill emphasised that every Congressman need to understand one thing that they are not enemies of each other, "rather Congress has enemies Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and every other political party in whose hands we can never give the reins of Punjab." In an interaction with ANI, Shergill said: "As a Congressman, I just want to appeal to every congress worker, leader in Punjab that this is the time to unite and fight the election together and not focus on who will be the man of the match after we win the match but it is important that the team Congress wins at the very first place."

"The second aspect of the matter is this that today the theme of every Congressmen in Punjab should be to unite if we stand divided we fall," he said suggesting that "strengthening the unity should be Congress mantra." Amid the ongoing turf war in the party's state unit, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh on Sunday questioned AICC state in-charge Harish Rawat and asked who gave him the right to take a big decision about Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)