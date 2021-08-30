Left Menu

BJP not interested in clashing with Shiv Sena: General secy Ravi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:36 IST
BJP not interested in clashing with Shiv Sena: General secy Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP General Secretary C T Ravi has said his party was not interested in clashing with the Shiv Sena and maintained time has come to think if the Maharashtra-based political outfit has drifted away from its own thoughts and those of its founder Bal Thackeray.

He said the though BJP does not endorse Union minister Narayan Rane's ''slap'' comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but the party stands with its leader.

Ravi, who is in-charge of Maharashtra and two other states, was in Thane on Sunday for a party meeting and also to take stock of preparations for the forthcoming civic elections.

Polls are slated for civic bodies of several big cities of the state, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune, next year.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with BJP office-bearers, he said his party was not here to clash with the Shiv Sena, its former ally which has now joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

Ravi's statement came in the backdrop of Rane's arrest for his remarks against Thackeray last week and subsequent clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP workers in several parts of the state, including Mumbai.

He said time has come to think if the Shiv Sena has drifted away from its own thoughts and those of its founder late Bal Thackeray.

Ravi avoided any answer when asked about the possibility of the BJP and the Shiv Sena once again coming together.

He said the BJP was only against those who have ''anti-national'' ideologies and the Shiv Sena does not fall in this category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021