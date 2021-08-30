Left Menu

Former minister Aleixo Sequeira new Goa Cong working president

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:44 IST
Former minister Aleixo Sequeira new Goa Cong working president
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Former Goa power minister Aleixo Sequeira was on Monday appointed as the working president of the state unit of the Congress, while Girish Chodankar, who had submitted his resignation after the Zilla panchayat poll drubbing last year, was retained as president.

As per the order issued by Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal during the day, Digambar Kamat will continue as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, while the campaign committee will be headed by Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco with former state minister Sangita Parab as co-chairperson.

South Goa Lok Sabha MP Francis Sardinha has been appointed as chairperson of the state unit's finance committee, and Pramoda Salgaoncar will be the co-chairperson.

The order informed that former MP Ramakant Khalap will be chairperson of the manifesto committee, while former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes will be its co-chairperson. The new appointments have come days after senior leader and AICC Goa desk election in-charge P Chidambaram visited the state, which is scheduled to have Assembly polls in early 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021