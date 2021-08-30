Former minister Aleixo Sequeira new Goa Cong working president

Former Goa power minister Aleixo Sequeira was on Monday appointed as the working president of the state unit of the Congress, while Girish Chodankar, who had submitted his resignation after the Zilla panchayat poll drubbing last year, was retained as president.

As per the order issued by Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal during the day, Digambar Kamat will continue as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, while the campaign committee will be headed by Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco with former state minister Sangita Parab as co-chairperson.

South Goa Lok Sabha MP Francis Sardinha has been appointed as chairperson of the state unit's finance committee, and Pramoda Salgaoncar will be the co-chairperson.

The order informed that former MP Ramakant Khalap will be chairperson of the manifesto committee, while former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes will be its co-chairperson. The new appointments have come days after senior leader and AICC Goa desk election in-charge P Chidambaram visited the state, which is scheduled to have Assembly polls in early 2022.

