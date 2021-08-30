Telangana BJP attacks ruling TRS govt over housing for poor

Attacking the ruling TRS in Telangana over its flagship double bed room houses scheme for the poor, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the state government used funds under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but not allocated houses under it.

Talking to reporters here during his ongoing state-wide 'padayatra', Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, said the Centre has sanctioned more than two lakh houses to Telangana.

The Centre has sought a list of beneficiaries under the yojana, but the TRS government has not furnished, he alleged.

''The Chief Minister should mention the reason for not furnishing the list of beneficiaries. The reason for not furnishing the list is, houses have not been allotted to anyone. But, they have taken away the funds given by the Centre,'' he said.

Demanding that the TRS government clarify the number of double bed room houses built for the poor, Kumar claimed he raised the matter during a meeting on urban development and a state official admitted that only 8,000 houses were built in urban areas by the state government.

At least now, the TRS government should cooperate in building houses under the PM Awas Yojana, he said.

The BJP leader launched his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here on Saturday last to highlight people's problems. The yatra would continue in phases till the run-up to the next assembly elections in 2023.

