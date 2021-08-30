Pb govt fomenting farmers unrest in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday accused the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab, besides the Congress and the Left, of fueling farmers' unrest against the Centre's three farm laws in his state.

Khattar also cautioned the agitating farmers against resorting to violent ways and means of protest which may harm their agitation and turn the society against them.

On Karnal SDM Ayush Singh, who was caught on camera purportedly telling police to "break the heads" of agitating farmers, Khattar said the IAS officer's "choice of word was inappropriate" but defended the police action.

Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had on Sunday promised action against Sinha amid mounting opposition's attack against the Khattar government over the Saturday lathi-charge on farmers and their demand of strict action against the magistrate.

"The government will definitely take whatever action is deemed fit," he said.

Addressing media on the completion of 2,500 days of the BJP-JJP combine government in Haryana, Khattar insisted on the Punjab government's role in making farmers choose Haryana to protest against the farm laws.

"There is a clear hand of the Punjab government in it," said Khattar, arguing had it not been so, BKU leader Balbir Singh ''Rajewal would not have gone and offered sweets to the Punjab CM''.

"It's a harsh reality," Khattar added.

The chief minister also accused the Congress and Left leaders of Haryana of fomenting trouble in the state.

"Here in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress leaders besides some Left leaders are instigating farmers to take law in their hands,'' the CM said.

Khattar also hit out at his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for seeking his resignation over the police action against farmers protesting against the farm laws in Karnal on Saturday.

He said rather Punjab CM Amarinder Singh should resign as "most of the people sitting at the Tikri and Singhu borders -- I would say around 80 percent -- are from Punjab".

"Farmers are happy in Haryana,'' he said.

Cautioning farmers against their frequent agitations at different places in Haryana, the CM said, ''It is damaging their agitation and the society at large is turning against them.'' He appealed to farmers to adopt democratic means to protest rather than getting violent.

''Hindrances in any work will not be accepted. There are limitations on every freedom. There is no absolute freedom,'' he said.

