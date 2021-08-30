UP CM visits Firozabad amid reports of kids dying of dengue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Firozabad district hospital and asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the dengue-hit children admitted there.

The chief minister reached Firozabad amid reports that over 40 children have died of dengue in Firozabad since early last week.

The UP chief minister visited the Hundred Bed Government Hospital and met the ailing children, besides inspecting arrangements for their treatment.

Adityanath visited almost all the wards of the hospital and enquired about the condition of children affected by dengue, while warning health officials and medical staffers of strict action for any laxity in their treatment.

BJP’s Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had on Sunday claimed that over 40 children have died due to dengue in the district over the past week and blamed the state health department and the local civic body for the ''tragedy''.

''More than 40 children have died in Firozabad due to dengue since August 22-23. This morning, I received the sad news of (the death of) six children,'' Asija had tweeted on Sunday, adding, “Most of these children were in the 4-15 age group.'' On being contacted, UP's Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, however, had told PTI, “The news is wrong. There is no such report (about dengue deaths).'' After visiting the hospital, the chief minister, met the district magistrate, chief medical officer, additional director (Health) and public representatives in the hospital’s auditorium and gave necessary instructions to them to make proper arrangements for children's treatment and the prevention of dengue in the district.

He also visited the Sudama Nagar from where most of the dengue cases were reported.

Earlier, on his way to the hospital, the Congress workers tried to show black flags to the chief minister but the police took them into custody.

Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta of Agra division had also toured the affected areas of Firozabad on Sunday afternoon and had given necessary instructions to the Health Department and Municipal Corporation officials and had asked people to exercise caution.

