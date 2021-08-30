Adityanath releases funds for housing scheme, recalls 'corruption' during Cong term

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday brought up late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that just 15 paise out of every rupee meant for development reached the beneficiaries, as he released another instalment of funds for a flagship housing scheme.

''Earlier there was corruption in distribution of cash and cheques to beneficiaries of various schemes,” the BJP leader charged at an event held through video conference.

It marked the release of Rs 1,341 crore to over two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

The money goes directly into the back accounts of the beneficiaries under the central government scheme that provides easy loans.

The chief minister did not name the Congress leader while referring to Rajiv Gandhi’s remarks in the 1980s on the wastage of government money meant for development.

“There was a time when a PM used to say that when he sends Rs 100, only Rs 15 reached the common man and due to corruption Rs 85 was usurped by middlemen,” Adityanath said.

But with the help of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the entire sum reaches the beneficiaries, the CM added.

“It is a matter of great joy that on the auspicious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami all of you have got the funds under the PMAY.” “When a good government is elected, every citizen of the state gets all benefits of the schemes with complete transparency and without any discrimination,” he said. The money was released to over two lakh people at Monday’s event.

Adityanath said the system now helps crack down on middlemen and corruption.

He assured that people who met the eligibility criteria can now get money or a loan for building homes and businesses without paying a bribe or seeking anyone’s “recommendation”.

The selected beneficiaries made the same point during a video interaction with the CM. From Barabanki, Manju said, “Today, I received the third instalment of my housing loan. My children are also getting free education under the Yogi government.” Assembly elections in the BJP-run state are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)