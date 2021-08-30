Left Menu

ED being used to target MVA leaders, alleges NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:51 IST
ED being used to target MVA leaders, alleges NCP
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP on Monday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against leaders of the ruling MVA in Maharashtra were politically motivated and driven by vendetta.

Speaking to reporters here, NCP spokesman and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said the BJP demands action and the ED obliges immediately by sending notices and conducting raids on its political opponents.

''This means that it (ED action) is politically motivated,'' Malik said.

State NCP president Jayant Patil, who is also a minister, said the ED, which usually handles financial crimes, is being used to target leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

''It is not just the MVA, but everyone who takes a stand against the BJP (is targeted). The individual leaders will give a befitting reply,'' he said, criticising the ED actions against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab.

The NCP is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

The ED has summoned Parab for questioning on Tuesday in the money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021