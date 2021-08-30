BJP central leaders in Tripura, to tour state ahead of polls

Facing multiple problems such as dissidence and the Trinamool Congress trying to make inroads in the state ahead of the assembly election due next year, the ruling BJP in Tripura is making an effort to consolidate the organisation.

A host of BJP leaders including national general secretary Dilip Saikia, BJP North East zonal secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal, Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar and general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sarma arrived here on Monday on a four-day trip with a view to strengthening the party organisation, sources in the saffron camp said.

The central leaders met the party's core committee members including Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his deputy Jishnu Devbarma, state BJP president Manik Saha and union minister Pratima Bhowmik.

The four-member team led by Saikia would extensively tour all the eight districts of the state and meet dissident leaders in order to chalk out an action plan for the assembly election due in February 2023 and boost the party workers, sources said.

While senior TMC leaders from West Bengal are visiting the state of late and several senior politicians have joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the Tripura BJP is facing dissidence.

At a public meeting on Sunday, a group of five BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman said they have identified certain “mistakes” of the government and the party and they would place them before the central leaders.

Asked about the speculation that he might join the TMC, Barman told reporters: “I am not in touch with them and none of them has contacted us. I am comfortable where I am”.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya, however, said he is not aware of any such meeting held by the disgruntled leader. Barman, a former state Congress chief, had joined the TMC in 2016 and shifted to the BJP in 2017. He became the health minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet but was dropped later on the charge of anti-party activities.

A delegation of six MLAs led by him met party president JP Nadda in New Delhi in October 2020, informing him of the alleged ''bad governance'' by the Biplab Kumar Deb administration, which, they claimed, could lead to the party's defeat in the 2023 assembly poll.

In the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election held in April, the ruling BJP and its allies were trounced by the newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance. The TTAADC area comprises two-third of the state territory, and is the home to the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura’s population.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh have visited Tripura since Friday.

