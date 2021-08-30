UP BJP chief meets Mulayam Singh, enquires about his well-being
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence here and enquired about his well-being.
After the meeting, Singh shared on Twitter a picture of him standing with Yadav.
''Met respectable Mulayam Singh ji 'netaji' at his residence, enquired about his well-being and also took his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life,'' Singh tweeted in Hindi.
Yadav was hospitalised in October last year after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also hospitalised in June this year after he reportedly complained of body ache and joint pain.
