PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:34 IST
UP BJP chief meets Mulayam Singh, enquires about his well-being
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence here and enquired about his well-being.

After the meeting, Singh shared on Twitter a picture of him standing with Yadav.

''Met respectable Mulayam Singh ji 'netaji' at his residence, enquired about his well-being and also took his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life,'' Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav was hospitalised in October last year after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also hospitalised in June this year after he reportedly complained of body ache and joint pain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

