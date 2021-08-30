Left Menu

Badnore relinquishes charge of Punjab Governor, Chandigarh Administrator

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:18 IST
VP Singh Badnore relinquished the charge of Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh on Monday on completion of his five-year term.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Badnore had taken over as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh on August 22, 2016. In his farewell speech, Badnore said that he would remain indebted to his officers at the Punjab Raj Bhavan, Punjab Government and the UT Administration for extending full support and cooperation during his five-year tenure, according to an official statement.

He thanked the people of Punjab and Chandigarh for their support, love and affection.

On the occasion, the outgoing governor was given a coffee table book, 'The Raj Bhawan Punjab - A Glorious Journey', released by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The book has details about all the important functions and other information of the Governors of Punjab from 1947 till date.

Badnore said, “Five years is a long time in one's lifetime and my five years in Chandigarh and Punjab are not only memorable but have been glorious for me.” PTI CHS VSD SMN SMN

