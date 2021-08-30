Left Menu

Mamata to inaugurate polyfilm factory

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:26 IST
Mamata to inaugurate polyfilm factory
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate a polyfilm factory in Panagarh Industrial Park in Burdwan district on Wednesday, a senior official said on Monday.

She is likely to fly to Durgapur on Tuesday and spend the night at the circuit house there, he said.

Banerjee may also hold a virtual administrative meeting in Durgapur after reaching there on Tuesday, he said adding that a temporary helipad has been prepared at Shahid Bhagat Singh Krirangan for Banerjee's chopper to land there.

The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDCL) is setting up a modern Industrial Park over 1,458 acres at Panagarh in Burdwan district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021