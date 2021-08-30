Mamata to inaugurate polyfilm factory
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate a polyfilm factory in Panagarh Industrial Park in Burdwan district on Wednesday, a senior official said on Monday.
She is likely to fly to Durgapur on Tuesday and spend the night at the circuit house there, he said.
Banerjee may also hold a virtual administrative meeting in Durgapur after reaching there on Tuesday, he said adding that a temporary helipad has been prepared at Shahid Bhagat Singh Krirangan for Banerjee's chopper to land there.
The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDCL) is setting up a modern Industrial Park over 1,458 acres at Panagarh in Burdwan district.
