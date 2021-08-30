Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:35 IST
Rajasthan Governor congratulates Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record, in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

Mishra also congratulated Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar who have won silver and bronze medals respectively in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event.

He also congratulated medal winners Yogesh Kathuniya and Bhavinaben Patel.

The Governor said that these players have made the country proud with their remarkable performances.

BJP state president Satish Poonia also congratulated the medal winners and said that they have made the country proud.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje congratulated Lekhara through a tweet.

''This achievement is a matter of great pride for Rajasthan. I wish you the best,'' she said.

Raje has also congratulated Jhajharia and Gurjar.

