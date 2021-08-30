Khattar govt writing Haryana's story of ruin with its ill-directed, anti-people policies: Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday accused the Manohar Lal Khattar–led government in Haryana of ''writing the story of ruin of a shining state with its ill-directed and anti-people policies''.

Responding to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's claims of achievements on the completion of 2,500 days of his government, the Congress general secretary alleged that the BJP-JJP enjoyed power but people were ''made to bleed on the streets''. ''Similarly, while the youth were preparing hard in colleges and coaching institutes for the job recruitment tests, the examination papers for the same were shamelessly sold publicly,'' he further alleged.

On the completion of 2,500 days of the BJP-JJP regime Khattar claimed that tightening the noose around corruption and providing jobs only on the basis of merit are the two biggest achievements of his government.

Slamming the Khattar government over several issues including paper leaks, unemployment and debt burden, Surjewala said the BJP-JJP leaders ''enjoyed the fruits of power'' but the state was ''pushed for deep division on caste lines''.

In a jibe at the state government over assault on farmers in Karnal, he said the ''lath jeevi government'' is clinging to power with the help of JJP's ''crutches'' while people ''suffered'' on multiple counts.

