Chhattisgarh BJP to hold 'chintan shivir' in Bastar from Tuesday

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:10 IST
The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh is holding a three-day-long 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) from Tuesday in adivasi-domianted Bastar district, which is being seen as an exercise to regain its tribal vote base ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP conclave, to be attended by senior leaders, is being held at a time when the ruling Congress is witnessing a rift in its ranks in the state and a power tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague T S Singh Deo.

For the first time, the saffron party, that ruled the state for 15 years before being ousted from power by the Congress in the 2018 polls, is organizing such a brainstorming session in the politically significant and tribal-dominated Bastar region, party leaders said on Monday.

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh, joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, state in-charge D Purandeswari, national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh and other senior leaders will attend the three-day-long session, they said.

Talking to PTI, Raman Singh said the party's action plan and activities to be taken up in the state for the next two-and-a-half years would be chalked out during the session.

Singh, who was the CM of Chhattisgarh for a record 15 years, said in run up to the polls, the BJP will highlight ''failures'' of the Congress government among the people.

Asked whether the state BJP is gearing up for the 2023 assembly elections, he said, “It can be said so. During the next two-and-a-half years, the party will regularly go among the people and tell them about failures of the state government.'' Such a programme will boost the morale of local party workers and leaders of the tribal-dominated area, Singh added. Tribals comprise around 32 per cent of the state's population and have always influenced the outcome of elections.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had put up a dismal show in the Bastar division and won only one seat - Dantewada - out of 12 assembly segments (11 of them reserved for ST candidates) of the region.

However, after Dantewada BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed in a Naxal attack in 2019, the saffron party lost this seat, too, to the Congress in a bypoll.

