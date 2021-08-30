Left Menu

Indian Secular Front MLA writes to W Bengal CM, requests intervention to solve problems of contractual SSK teachers

Bhangar MLA from Indian Secular Front (ISF) Nawsad Siddique wrote to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to intervene directly to solve the ongoing problems of contractual Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) Teachers.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:21 IST
Indian Secular Front MLA writes to W Bengal CM, requests intervention to solve problems of contractual SSK teachers
Bhangar MLA Nawsad Siddique (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhangar MLA from Indian Secular Front (ISF) Nawsad Siddique wrote to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to intervene directly to solve the ongoing problems of contractual Shishu Shiksha Kendra (SSK) Teachers. Referring to the resolution of issues between Sporting Club East Bengal and its investor Shree Cement through timely intervention of Mamata, Siddique's letter read: "Keeping that positive spirit of intervention and mediation in mind I would like to draw your attention towards the recent deteriorating developments related to the contractual teachers of SSKs and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras (MSK)."

Further, he alleged that he had repeatedly appealed and requested to the Education Minister Bratya Basu for dialogue and conversation to resolve the teachers' problems, to which Basu refused to meet and 'did not even bother to listen to their causes or demands'. He also said that subsequently, five contractual teachers (mostly women) allegedly consumed poison. Siddique also said that the arbitrary transfer order of transferring teachers from extreme south Bengal to north Bengal (almost beyond 600 kms from home) had fuelled the ongoing agitation.

"I think the present Education Minister has messed it up by not democratically engaging with the agitating teachers," he added. Requesting the CM to intervene, he said, "This issue might look insignificant to many but this has potential to bring very fatalistic image to the government in the field of school education which is already facing many issues due to the COVID crisis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

