Telangana BJP state prez slams TRS, Cong for calling BJP communal

BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said the properties of the Nizam would be seized if his party is elected to power in 2023 and that his party would stall any attempts to occupy lands and claim them to be Nizam properties. Addressing a gathering here on Monday evening during his ongoing 'padayatra', he said other parties accused the BJP of inciting communal passions when it took up the 'padayatra' to know people's problems. Wondering how the BJP and Congress who allegedly banked on the support of one section are secular, he said the BJP would not back off in coming to the rescue of the majority Hindu society when it is faced with a trouble.

''When we are taking up this 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' to know people's problems, (they say) BJP, communal ill-feelings, we will definitely provoke. How TRS, which supports one section for the sake of 12 per cent votes, is secular? How Congress, which wants to come to power with the votes of one section, is secular?,'' he said.

He claimed that the ruling TRS could not respond effectively though an AIMIM leader had said that even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take their permission if he wanted to visit the old city of Hyderabad.

Recalling his 'padayatra' being launched from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar in the old city of Hyderabad, a stronghold of AIMIM, he said BJP has shown that its workers can go to any locality carrying saffron flag and establish a base there if the party is challenged.

The BJP would not step back until the AIMIM, a ''deshdroha party'' (party of betrayers of the nation), is driven out of Telangana, he said.

BJP launched its 'padayatra' from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple from where Hyderabad got the name of 'Bhagyanagar' and it has also shown that Golconda fort is actually 'Golla Konda' (hill of shepherds and Kurumas), he said.

Claiming that the chief minister talked about the Nizam's properties, he said ''..BJP is going to come to power in Telangana in 2023. We will unfurl saffron flag on Golconda and seize Nizam properties and hand over to Hindu society.'' ''If our culture, traditions and sanatana dharma are insulted, if attempts are made to occupy our lands and claim them to be Nizam properties, we will stall them under any circumstances,'' he said.

While BJP paid obeisance to Sardar Patel who liberated the erstwhile Hyderabad state of Nizam and annexed it with the Indian Union, Rao, who criticised the Nizam during the Telangana agitation, had paid respects at the 'samadhi' of Nizam after assuming CM post, Kumar said.

Saying that the AIMIM did not support the formation of Telangana, the BJP leader said Rao should say as to why his party joined hands with the AIMIM.

Alleging that the TRS and Congress sought to bank on the support of one community, he said the ''pseudo-secular parties'' should remember that BJP would not back off in coming to the rescue of Hindu community.

Asserting that BJP is not against any religion or any section, he said the schemes of the NDA government benefited all sections.

BJP would fight against the minority appeasement politics of different parties in Telangana. The TRS, Congress and Communists talked about welfare of minorities, but BJP and its leaders are dubbed communal when they spoke about the welfare of Hindu society, he said.

He, however, would not be cowed down by that, Kumar said.

Sanjay Kumar launched his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here on Saturday last to highlight people's problems. The yatra would continue in phases till the run-up to the next assembly elections in 2023. PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)