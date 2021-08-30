Abhishek Banerjee visits injured TMC activist at hospital

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Monday visited a student activist of the party injured in an attack in Tripura allegedly by BJP during the TMCP foundation day celebration in the north eastern state where the party is trying to set up its organisation base.The injured activist Subhankar Debnath was flown in from Agartala to the city after the August 28 incident.

The injured activist Subhankar Debnath was flown in from Agartala to the city after the August 28 incident. He is currently under treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital. Banerjee spoke to the doctors about Debnath's condition. He, however, did not speak to the waiting media.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad workers had alleged that they were attacked by BJP supporters in Tripura while making preparations for the foundation day of the student outfit. TMCP said Subhankar was one of the student activists who suffered serious injuries in the attack and was flown in to Kolkata on that day.

Earlier this month Abhishek Banerjee's convoy came under attack allegedly by the saffron party during his visit to Agartala and he had alleged that a desperate BJP afraid to lose power, had hatched the conspiracy.

He had said such tactics won't succeed in terrorizing Trinamool and he and other party members will visit the north eastern state again to rid it of the '':undemocratic'' Biplab Deb government.

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said TMC is staging the ''so called attacks'' as the saffron party does not attach much importance to TMC and people of Tripura are solidly behind it.

