ISKCON temple in southwest Delhi's Dwarka closed for devotees following crowding

However, the priests were allowed to continue the special programmes of Janmashtami without visitors, a police officer said.Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the ISKCON temple in Greater Kailash to offer prayers to Lord Sri Krishna.In a tweet, Sisodia shared photos of his visit and greeted people on the occasion.Visited ISKCON temple in Greater Kailash and prayed for the wellbeing of Delhiites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 23:46 IST
ISKCON temple in southwest Delhi's Dwarka closed for devotees following crowding
The police and district officials in southwest Delhi's Dwarka had to close an ISKCON temple for devotees on Monday evening as people crowded there on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The local sub-divisional magistrate was not immediately available for comments.

Temples in the city were reopened in mid-June under a phased unlock process as the Covid situation improved, but visitors are not allowed according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

''There was a rush of devotees after the evening Puja at the ISKCON temple in Dwarka due to which it was closed. However, the priests were allowed to continue the special programmes of Janmashtami without visitors,'' a police officer said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the ISKCON temple in Greater Kailash to offer prayers to Lord Sri Krishna.

In a tweet, Sisodia shared photos of his visit and greeted people on the occasion.

''Visited ISKCON temple in Greater Kailash and prayed for the wellbeing of Delhiites. Best wishes to all on Janamashtami,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated across the country as the birthday of Lord Krishna.

